NBA Rumors: 1 Reason Ben Simmons could have career awakening with LA Clippers

NBA Rumors: As he makes the move to LA, Ben Simmons may finally be in a position to have a career reawakening.

Over the course of his first eight seasons in the league, Ben Simmons has been one of the more polarizing star players. Injuries and other off-the-court issues have certainly played a role in his inconsistency throughout the last few years of his career but there's no question Simmons is not the player he was at the start of his NBA journey.

When he burst onto the scene, Simmons was viewed as a potential face of the franchise type of player. He had superstar potential written all over him and was considered to be a player who could potentially rival LeBron James. However, after his third season in the league, Simmons was never the same player again.

However, after a less-than-stellar stint with the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons agreed to a buyout for the remainder of his contract and signed with the LA Clippers. For the first time in a while, Simmons may be finally positioned to have somewhat of a career reawakening. There are a few reasons why I do believe that to be the case.

Why Ben Simmons will benefit from a fresh start

First, Simmons admits that he's fully healthy. I'm not sure when the last time that was the case. But, in addition to that, Simmons is joining a team and a situation where there are no real expectations for him. There's no huge contract and he's not expected to be a savior for the franchise. All he needs to do is play his game, whatever that looks like at this point in his career.

If Simmons can be the player he's been so far this season in Brooklyn, that'd be a win for the Clippers. If Simmons can average six points, seven assists, and five rebounds off the bench for the Clippers, that'd be a huge boost for the team - especially considering the team's need for a secondary playmaker next to James Harden.

It's far from a guarantee that Simmons will be able to be that player but he's certainly in a good spot as he prepares to carve out the next era of his career. I'm sure Simmons is hoping that he can create a new home in LA but if that doesn't work out, the hope is that he can prove himself enough to opposing teams to establish some sort of market for himself during the offseason.