NBA Rumors: 1 Star player who must step up for the Cavs after Max Strus' injury
NBA Rumors: With the Cleveland Cavaliers already nursing a key injury, the onus falls on one star player.
The Cleveland Cavaliers know what they're going to get from Donovan Mitchell. Heading into the start of the season, the Cavs' success or "failure" will not fall on Mitchell's shoulders. If the Cavs are going to take the next step in their progression as a franchise, they're going to need the supporting stars to step up in a big way - that's on Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.
And with Max Strus nursing an ankle injury at the start of the regular season, one that could keep him out up to six weeks, this could be as clear of an opportunity for Garland to step up. After a "down" season a year ago, Garland could use Strus' absence as the chance to re-establish himself as one of the best-rising young stars in the league.
The Cavs will be losing a ton of shooting with Max off the floor. That's where Garland could help fill a role opposite of Mitchell and reemerge as one of the best point guards in the league.
Darius Garland must play a huge role in the Cleveland Cavalilers' success
While there's an expectation that Mobley is going to take another step forward in his development this season, I do believe Garland will need to step up in a big way this season if the Cavs are going to be successful. In a guard-driven league, Garland has a great opportunity oppostive of Mitchell. As an underrated playmaker, Garland does carry plenty of value for Cleveland at the point guard position.
And with the offseason whispers that Garland and Mitchell may not be perfect complements for one another, Garland could go a long way in quieting down all that noise by getting off to a hot start to the season. The absence of Strus for the first few weeks could go a long way in giving Garland the opportunity to find his rhythm early on.
The Cavs made the conscious decision to run it back this season with essentially the same roster. That's because they have great hope in their supporting cast around Mitchell. But if it doesn't all come together this season, the front office may not have any other option but to explore the idea of change next summer.
This is a huge year for the Cavs' core. With an early-season injury to Strus, their young stars will be under more pressure to get off to a hot start.