NBA Rumors: 1 Unlikely move or player every team should be thankful for this season
Detroit Pistons
Thankful for: Jaden Ivey's strong start
Heading into the start of the season, one of the bigger questions for the Detroit Pistons revolved around whether their young core would show more signs of promise or not. At least through the first month-plus of the season, there is another young player opposite of Cade Cunningham who has begun to show promise for the team - and that's Jaden Ivey. In what could be considered a breakout season for him, Ivey has had a strong start to the year. If he can continue to play at this level, it'd be a huge development for the franchise.
Interestingly enough, the emergence of Ivey alongside Cunningham has also helped the team win more games. After winning 14 games last season and just 17 the year before, it does appear as if the Pistons are back on track and heading in the right direction. The Pistons have already won eight games so far this season and have the look of a team that could compete for a final spot in the East's Play-In Tournament if a few things fall their way the rest of the season. Things are looking up for the Pistons.
Golden State Warriors
Thankful for: The resurgence of Buddy Hield
Amongst the biggest surprises in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors sitting atop the Western Conference standings has to be up there. After an offseason in which they lost Klay Thompson in free agency, there was a belief that the Warriors were going to struggle to even make the playoffs this season. At least through the first month-plus of the season, there's a chance the Warriors could not only make the playoffs but potentially finish as a top 4 seed in the conference heading in.
One big reason for the Warriors' excellent play this season is the resurgence of Buddy Hield. And this holiday season, the Warriors should be thankful for the way Hield has played this season. Hield has had a strong start to the year and he finally looks comfortable again. Who knows if he can continue to be this productive the rest of the way but if he can be, the Warriors should be sitting pretty by the time the playoffs roll around. And if this team can make a difference-making move before the NBA Trade Deadline, I'm not sure you can say anything is off the table for this team this season in the West.