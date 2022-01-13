NBA Rumors: 10 Bench players who could have surprise value on the trade market

NBA Rumors: Predicting 10 bench players who could emerge to have surprise trade value on the trade market at the NBA Trade Deadline.

Over the next few weeks, we're going to get a greater understanding of what the market is going to look like for the NBA Trade Deadline. And while there are many who will be looking forward to the big names that could possibly be on the move between now and the NBA Trade Deadline, it's generally the unlikely bench players that end up driving the market every year. This season, I can't imagine it will be much different. As we inch closer to the trade deadline, let's explore 10 bench players who could emerge and have surprisingly great trade value on the open market.

John Collins, Utah Jazz

With the way this season has gone for the Utah Jazz, there's reason to believe that they could be in the seller market by the time the NBA Trade Deadline rolls around. And with a handful of veterans that they could be looking to sell off, the Jazz could have a couple of "bench" players who could have a strong market at the trade deadline. The first of two nominees is John Collins. Even though he's started some games for the Jazz this season, he's likely going to emerge on the market as a bench player for whichever team looks to acquire him.

On a good team or contender, it's hard to imagine Collins being a starter. Nevertheless, he could provide some value off the bench with the way he's been playing so far this season. Collins is enjoying a big bounce-back season, averaging 18 points and eight rebounds on 53 percent shooting from the field.

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz

In the backcourt, there's reason to believe that Jordan Clarkson could have the same type of interest on the trade market. As a veteran scorer, Clarkson could emerge as a valuable trade deadline target for any contender looking for some added juice off the bench. On an affordable contract, Clarkson should garner respectable trade interest at this year's deadline or even during the offseason.

This season with the Jazz, Clarkson is averaging 15 points and four assists per game. He's currently battling a foot injury but at least for now, it's not expected to keep him out for an extended period of time.