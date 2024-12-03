NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz positioned to be aggressive sellers at the trade deadline
NBA Rumors: The Utah Jazz are positioned to be aggressive sellers heading into the NBA Trade Deadline.
If there's one thing that has become clear this season for the Utah Jazz, it's the fact that they're clearly still in the infant stages of a rebuild. Even though the team would much rather jump-start a build around Lauri Markkanen, they simply don't have the talented young pieces in place. While Keyonte George and Walker Kessler have shown signs of promise, I'm not sure if either of them is considered foundational pieces for the franchise at the moment.
Because of that, it leaves the Jazz in a difficult position - one in which will likely lead them to continuing the strip down this roster. And if the recent reporting is any indication, it does seem as if Utah is ready to sell off a few veterans on their roster in an attempt to fully embrace a rebuild. Utah could look to move John Collins, Collin Sexton, and/or Jordan Clarkson heading into the trade deadline as they look to prioritize a high draft position in the 2025 NBA Draft.
How likely are the Utah Jazz to make multiple trade deadline deals?
Collins, Sexton, and Clarkson have been three of the most productive players on the team this season and could emerge as quality trade targets at the deadline. Any contending team looking for an extra scoring punch could look in the direction of the rebuilding Jazz, especially if they don't have an unrealistic asking price for these players. If there are any issues the Jazz could run into, that's where it will likely fall - the asking price. Another issue that could come up is whether any team will want to absorb a second year of commitment to either of these players. They all have guaranteed years on their contracts for the 2025-26 seasons. Collins has a player option but it would be surprising for him to decline it.
The Jazz will probably have a better chance of trading one or multiple of their veterans during the offseason or at next year's NBA Trade Deadline when they become expiring contracts. However, it would make sense for the Jazz to be aggressive in their pursuits this offseason. Whether it will all end up working out remains to be seen but it's pretty clear that the Jazz have their sights set on pivoting more into a rebuild.