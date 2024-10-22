NBA Rumors: 11 Extremely bold predictions for the 2024-25 NBA season
The Boston Celtics will not repeat as NBA Champions
Looking at the landscape of the NBA, the Boston Celtics are in a perfect position to repeat as NBA Champions. They are returning essentially the same roster from their championship run and their core is still very much in the prime years of their career. Not only are the Celtics arguably the most talented team in the NBA but they also have the luxury of depth. To say the Celtics are going to be the favorite heading into the start of the 2024-25 NBA season would be an understatement. All that said, I predict that the Celtics will not repeat as NBA Champions this season.
The Celtics are a great team but repeating as champions is hard to do in the NBA. And I believe that the Celtics will get picked off along the way. I'm not sure if that will come in the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers or New York Knicks, or in the NBA Finals, but I do believe they will not repeat.
If I had to guess, I'd say the Celtics will lose in the Eastern Conference Finals. I love what the Philadelphia 76ers have built and believe they'll have a strong chance to beat the Celtics in a seven-game series. Whether it's the Sixers or another team, I predict Boston's season will end a bit prematurely.