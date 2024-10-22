NBA Rumors: 11 Extremely bold predictions for the 2024-25 NBA season
The Minnesota Timberwolves will take a step back after WCF run
After making an impressive run to the Western Conference Finals last year, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be expected to take an even bigger step forward this season. However, the next natural step for the team is to break through to the NBA Finals. Even though the Western Conference is wide open, I can't envision the Wolves making a run to the NBA Finals this season - even less so after the team elected to trade Karl-Anthony Towns this summer. I believe that's a loss the Wolves will certainly have to work through before they hit their stride this season. That's not a knock on Julius Randle; they're two different players.
My bold prediction for the Wolves is that they will take a big of a step back this season. What does that mean exactly? Well, I don't believe this team is going to make it back to the Western Conference Finals. And to be perfectly honest, I believe there's a chance that they could lose in the first round depending on how the West standings fall.
The Wolves have a bright future and a great core in place, but I do believe this team is going to take a step back before they're able to take another one forward.