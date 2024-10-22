NBA Rumors: 11 Extremely bold predictions for the 2024-25 NBA season
The New York Knicks will win fewer regular season games than last season
The New York Knicks entered the offseason with the desire to tangibly upgrade their roster. They accomplished that two ways this summer. First, they acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster move to open the offseason and then traded for Karl-Anthony Towns to close the summer. Adding two star players won't be simple for the Knicks, even more so considering they've completely gutted their depth in the process. My bold prediction for the Knicks heading into the start of the season is that they will win fewer regular season games this year compared to last year. And, in the process, probably finish worse than the second overall seed in the East.
The Knicks have one of the most talented starting 5's in the NBA. From a top 5 perspective, this is a team that has been built to compete with the likes of the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. However, I'm genuinely concerned about their lack of depth. And some of that is being voiced by some players.
The Knicks will win less than 50 games this season and won't finish in the top 3 of the Eastern Conference standings in the regular season.