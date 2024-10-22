NBA Rumors: 11 Extremely bold predictions for the 2024-25 NBA season
The Miami Heat will finish as a top 3 seed in the East
Heading into the start of the season, it does seem as if everyone is down on the Miami Heat. After making an unlikely run to the NBA Finals two seasons ago, there aren't many who are expecting this team to finish in the top 6 of the Eastern Conference standings. There are questions all over the roster and plenty of uncertainty for the team heading into the future. All that said, I still believe this is a team that could use the underdog role to surprise some teams this season. My bold prediction for the Heat is that they will finish in the top 3 of the East standings.
Jimmy Butler will be playing for a new contract, Bam Adebayo has added a 3-point shot to his offensive game, and Tyler Herro finally appears to be maturing in a way that could help the team. Not to mention the likes of Terry Rozier and Duncan Robinson finally being healthy. The Heat has just enough talent to make some noise in the conference.
I'm not sure how much playoff success they'll have but I do believe they could cobble together one more magical regular season together.