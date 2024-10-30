NBA Rumors: 11 Frighteningly bad early-season narratives fans should be worried about
NBA Rumors: After the first few games of the regular season, there are some early-season narratives that are already developing.
The 2024-25 NBA season isn't two weeks old yet but there's already plenty that has transpired through the first few games for each team. Storylines, both good and bad, have begun to develop for each team. In this article, we'll explore 11 frighteningly bad early-season narratives that are beginning to develop that fans can't help but be worried about.
Alex Sarr is a bust
The Washington Wizards have only played three games but there are already some concerning signs when it comes to Alex Sarr, the team's No. 2 overall pick from the 2024 NBA Draft. Again, I want to say that it's incredibly too early to call him a bust but with the way the NBA works, if he continues to struggle as a player, these types of whispers are only going to continue to grow. To start his rookie year, Sarr is averaging just seven points on 29 percent shooting from the field and 19 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Sarr is doing some solid things on the defensive end of the floor, averaging seven rebounds and two blocks per game but his struggles offensively are too much to overlook. If Sarr isn't able to turn things around quickly, this pick is going to look like a huge disaster from the outside looking in.