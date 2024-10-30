NBA Rumors: 11 Frighteningly bad early-season narratives fans should be worried about
The Milwaukee Bucks are not contenders
After not making many moves during the offseason, the hope for the Milwaukee Bucks was that health and a fresh start would go a long way in re-establishing themselves as championship contenders in the Eastern Conference. However, that hasn't happened through the first week of the season. So much so that it's looking more and more like the Bucks won't be able to emerge as a legit championship contender this season.
The Bucks are still going to make the playoffs and could still finish as a top 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, at this point, it's impossible to envision the Bucks emerging as a legit contender. The Bucks may have the ability to compete with any other team in the East. The problem is that the Celtics reside in the same conference. And they're still leaps and bounds behind them.
I'm not sure what lies ahead for the team but it's clear that they aren't in a position to win a championship this season. While this is an early-season narrative, I find it hard to believe that this is going to change at any point this season.