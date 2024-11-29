NBA Rumors: 3 NBA Teams whose stock is trending upward, 3 to sell hard on
Golden State Warriors: Time to sell
Through the first few weeks of the regular season, the Golden State Warriors were easily one of the bigger surprises in the Western Conference. Even after an odd offseason, in which they allowed Klay Thompson to walk in free agency, the Warriors got off to an undeniably hot start. Golden State was 10-2 through the first 12 games of the season and had the look of a team that could potentially emerge as a dark horse contender in the Western Conference. However, things have begun to shift of late.
One of the reasons for the team's early-season explosion was the play of Budd Hield, who appeared to have found the fountain of youth with the Warriors. However, over the last couple of weeks, Hield's play has become more and more inconsistent. In part because of that, the Warriors have suffered - you can also include the loss of De'Anthony Melton to injury to that. Overall, the Warriors have hit a rough patch of the season and without their defined stars, it's hard to predict how this team is going to handle the next month or so of the season.
In the past, it would be easy to trust the Warriors because of their star power. However, aside from Steph Curry, that's no longer the case for the team. Both Curry and Draymond Green are a little older and less consistent. Having dropped four of their last six games, the Warriors will have plenty to prove over the next few weeks. Can the Warriors stop the bleeding and get themselves back on track? That's the big question that needs to be answered.
And how the Warriors are able to respond after this rough patch could determine whether this team is a true dark horse contender or if they were just subjected to a strong start to the season. Either way, it does bring big questions. Generally in the NBA, it's easy to trust teams with star power. The Warriors are not really built that way this season. Because of that, I'd lean more towards selling my stock on the Warriors before they begin to fall even more off from their early-season pace.