NBA Rumors: 3 NBA Teams whose stock is trending upward, 3 to sell hard on
LA Clippers: Time to sell
Through the first 20 games of the season, you have to give credit where it's due. And for the LA Clippers, they do deserve some credit. After losing Paul George in free agency and then having to start the season without Kawhi Leonard, it's hard to belittle what the team has been able to accomplish so far this season. The Clippers are 12-8 and are currently sitting as a top-six team in the Western Conference. James Harden is playing well and Norman Powell is enjoying a breakout season.
However, for as good as the Clippers have been this season, I can't help but wonder if they're on the verge of a crash over the next couple of months. If the recent reporting on Kawhi is accurate and there's no clear timeline on when he's going to be able to return to the floor, it does create real doubt about this team's future. I'm not sure the Clippers can continue to depend on Powell being such a dynamic scorer. After a while, the Clippers are going to need their stars to take over. For now, with Kawhi out, it puts the team in a difficult situation.
That's one of the bigger reasons why I believe it may be time to sell any Clippers stock that you may have. The Western Conference is eventually going to get their act together and, to be perfectly honest, the Clippers simply don't have the talent to compete for a top spot in the playoff race. Even if Harden and Powell continue to carry the team, they don't have enough firepower to compete with the talent some of the other teams in the West currently have. That's not even considering the fact that regression to the mean could be coming to LA.
The Clippers have been a good story and have slightly outplayed their expectations so far this season. However, I'm not sure if this is sustainable. Because of that, I believe this is a great time to sell any and all stock on the Clippers. They've had a strong start to the year but I can't imagine this level of play is going to continue for much longer. That's not even a knock on the Clippers; it's the fact that they don't have a strong talent pool. How could they after losing PG and Kawhi?