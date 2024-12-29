NBA Rumors: 30 Incredibly bold predictions for the 2025 calendar year

Portland Trail Blazers

1 Bold prediction: The Blazers will finally trade Jerami Grant

The Portland Trail Blazers are still trying to find some clarity when it comes to their young core but one move that the team almost has to make at some point in the not-so-distant future revolves around a trade of Jerami Grant. As a player who could bring back a solid return, it doesn't make much sense for the Blazers to continue to carry him on the roster. Grant doesn't fit the new timeline for the team and believe we're finally going to see that play out at some point in 2025. It could happen at the NBA Trade Deadline or during the offseason. Nevertheless, I predict that the Blazers will finally trade Grant.

The Blazers need to make it clear they're putting an emphasis on building out their young foundation. That's exactly what they'd be doing by trading away their last piece of the previous build and leaning into the young core. This is a move that will end up workingo ut for both Grant and the Blazers in the long run, no matter how difficult it may be to finally pull the trigger.

Sacramento Kings

1 Bold prediction: De'Aaron Fox will demand a trade to the Miami Heat

The Sacramento Kings have clearly struggled so far this season. After the big moves of re-signing Malik Monk and then acquiring DeMar DeRozan, it's pretty clear that none of those swings have paid off as perhaps the front office believed they would. Naturally, because of their lack of success this season, it's brought many questions to the forefront of the team. None are bigger than what De'Aaron Fox's future holds with the team. With just one year remaining on his contract after this season, all eyes will be on Fox heading into the offseason.

With already whispers growing, I predict that Fox will use this disappointing season to demand a trade away from Sacramento. In hopes of finding a path toward a winning situation, this could be the offseason when Fox is finally moved. Not only will Fox demand a trade from the Kings but I believe he has a landing spot in mind; I predict he will want to reunite with Bam Adebayo in Miami.