NBA Trade Rumors: De'Aaron Fox could be next star player to demand a trade
NBA Trade Rumors: De'Aaron Fox could be preparing to demand trade away from the Sacramento Kings.
Over the past four years, De'Aaron Fox has made some big strides in his game. He's been a big part of the Sacramento Kings' rise in the Western Conference. However, if one thing has become clear of late, it's that he and Domantas Sabonis alone can't carry the Kings to the heights that perhaps they want to go. And that's not a knock on either player. The West is just that deep of a conference at the moment.
If the Kings are going to emerge as an improved team next season, they're going to have to upgrade their roster. And Fox knows this. That's why he isn't expected to sign an extension with the team this summer. Fox wants to win and wants to see what moves the Kings make this offseason before he commits long-term to the franchise.
In short, that puts a significant amount of pressure on the shoulders of Sacramento's front office.
The Sacramento Kings' front office are on the clock
Heading into the offseason, the Kings are clearly one of the teams that must improve considering how much of a step back they took this past season. With how many of the other young teams in the Western Conference are emerging, the Kings could easily fall behind the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New Orleans Pelicans if that hasn't already happened.
And you can't forget teams like the Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers that should all be back in the playoff mix next season in the West. If the Kings don't tangibly improve their roster this summer, they could find themselves outside of the top 8 in the West once again.
That's what Fox has to be considering in his decision to not sign an extension with the team just yet. He wants to see what moves they can pull off in an attempt to improve the roster. And that's completely understandable.
Fox wants to win and there's no guarantee he'll be able to do so in Sacramento. Fox has every right to keep his options open. With just two years left on his contract, he's certainly a candidate to become the next star player to demand a trade if the Kings fail to sell him on the future.