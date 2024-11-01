NBA Rumors: 4 Desperate teams who should trade for Zach LaVine after his hot start
LA Clippers
Even without Kawhi Leonard to begin the season, the LA Clippers haven't gotten off to a truly terrible start. They're 2-3 and that may not be where the team wants to be through the first five games of the season, but all isn't lost for the Clippers just yet. However, if Kawhi continues to miss time, and if this is going to be the norm all season long, it would make sense for the team to explore other avenues of competing in the Western Conference.
One way the Clippers could accomplish that is by making an NBA Trade Deadline move. One player who has been on the team's radar in the past and one who could once again reemerge as a potential target is Zach LaVine. If the Clippers are looking for a player who could provide an offensive punch, LaVine would be a sensible target. However, I'm not sure how great of a fit he would be next to James Harden.
And for the Clippers, that's one of the bigger concerns in potentially making such a deal. Plus, if they're acquiring LaVine (and his contract), they'd likely have to part ways with a player making significant money on their roster. I'm not sure how much sense if would make if they had to trade a player like Norman Powell for the slight upgrade that LaVine would give the team in that sense.
But as the Clippers continue to fall down the standings in the West, they don't have much time to waste. And if this is a franchise that wants to compete for a playoff spot, or perhaps for something more, the front office almost has to make an in-season move if they're not confident in Kawhi's ability to return from injury and remain healthy throughout the season. LaVine should be on any team's radar that is looking to upgrade in the backcourt. That includes LA.
However, until they get some much-needed clarity on Kawhi's situation, I'm not sure how realistic or viable this idea is in the long run for the team. But if all does end up failing for the Clippers over the next couple of months, we shouldn't be surprised if LaVine emerges as a potential option for the team once again. It may not make a ton of sense, but it's certainly something to keep in mind.