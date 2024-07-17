LA Clippers would be making a huge mistake if they follow through with rumored trade
The LA Clippers would be making a huge mistake if they follow through in pursuing Zach LaVine via trade.
With the way the LA Clippers have operated at the start of the offseason, it's understandable to be concerned about their future. Losing Paul George in free agency probably should've been the domino effect to send the team into a rebuild. However, for one reason or another, the Clippers don't want to pivot into a rebuild and, instead, decided to sign free agents in an attempt to "remain competitive" in the Western Conference.
However, I'm not sure signing Derrick Jones, Kevin Porter Jr., and Nic Batum is going to help the team compete in a grueling West. Especially considering the Clippers' entire season is going to hinge on the ability of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden to remain healthy throughout the course of a season.
Perhaps the Clippers know that. In a deep West, it would be foolish to expect this roster to be able to keep stride with the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, and Minnesota Timberwolves. Because of that, it would make sense for the Clippers to be open to making another splash-worthy trade before the start of the season.
According to a recent report, Zach LaVine is one player that can't be considered off the table for the Clippers as a potential trade option.
The LA Clippers could be on the edge of making a huge mistake
In a vacuum, it's not surprising to see that the Clippers would be open to making a move for LaVine, especially if they get off to a rough start during the season. On the other hand, it's also not unfair to suggest that the Clippers could be toeing the edge of disaster.
LaVine's talent aside, making a trade for him (and his contract) after losing PG would be quite short-sighted for the team. And, perhaps most importantly, it would reek of desperation.
There'd be little upside to trading for LaVine and it's a move that could do more harm long term than good. I understand it from the perspective of trying to emerge as a relevant team in the West, but considering the roster they have at the moment, it would make much more sense for the Clippers to make a slight pivot toward rebuilding the roster than to add a potential band-aid replacement for PG.
If the Clippers do get off to a rough start to the season, trading for LaVine should not be their first response. But with the way they've operated this summer, I'm not sure if I'd trust them enough to realize that.