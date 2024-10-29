NBA Rumors: 4 Dispiriting teams who should already be scouting the 2025 draft class
Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons have a talented young roster on paper but this is a team who has yet to show much promise or upside. Through the first week of the season, that has remained the case for Detroit. Aside from the lone bright spot Cade Cunningham, there's little that the team could feel good about after the first few games of the season. Sitting at 0-4, the argument could be made that the Pistons should probably get a head start on scouting the 2025 NBA Draft class. Without another clear young, promising player emerging next to Cunningham, it's probably in the best interest of the team to retool their core a bit.
And if things don't change dramatically between now and the end of the season, you'd have to expect some sort of roster shakeup during the offseason. The Pistons know what they have in Cunningham, but there are little certainties beyond him.
If the first week of the season is any indication, it's going to be another difficult season for the Pistons. Maybe they can find some answers in the 2025 NBA Draft.