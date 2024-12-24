NBA Rumors: 4 Teams who should bite on Zion Williamson who is on the trade block

NBA Rumors: There are a few middling teams who should be willing to take the huge swing in possibly trading for Zion Williamson ahead of the trade deadline.

It's been anything but an ideal start to the season for the New Orleans Pelicans. It's been so bad that, at 5-25 through the first 30 games of the season, New Orleans has to seriously be rethinking their entire blueprint. If that is indeed the case, the biggest question likely revolves around what to do with Zion Williamson who is once again dealing with injury issues. He's only played in six games so far this season and there's no current timeline for when he will return to the lineup for the Pelicans.

At this point, anything and everything could be on the table for the Pelicans as they currently sit with the worst record in the Western Conference and the second-worst record in the NBA. If the latest whispers are accurate, this is a team that could have some big plans to shake up their roster on the horizon.

Zion Williamson may be on the trade block

According to a recent report, the Pelicans are open and shopping many players on their roster. One high-profile player they seem to be willing to trade is Zion Williamson. Whether or not there's actually a market for him or if New Orleans would even pull the trigger remains to be seen. However, at the very least, it does seem as if the team is open to the idea of trading Zion. Assuming that is indeed the case, we explore four teams that should be willing to bite the bullet and take a shot at trading for the All-Star power forward.

Orlando Magic

Even though the Orlando Magic have managed to remain afloat in the Eastern Conference after key injuries to Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and now Mo Wagner, this is a team that could be playing with fire. Adding some depth could be key to unlocking this team's ultimate potential. Doing so while adding a star in the process could give this team an even better shot to get over the hump in the East in the future.

With plenty of assets to work with, I would imagine that trading for Zion could be viewed as an intriguing thought for the Magic. As a player who could add another layer of dominance in the frontcourt, Zion could represent a dynamic addition to Wagner and Banchero. If Zion could remain healthy, he'd be a borderline unfair addition to a young, talented team like the Magic.

Chicago Bulls

At this point, the Chicago Bulls may as well just throw up their hands and start throwing things at the wall to see what sticks. Trading for a high-ceiling, high-risk player like Zion Williamson may be the move. The Bulls need a big move to revitalize the franchise and Zion could theoretically accomplish that. Especially if Chicago isn't willing to embrace a complete rebuilding of their roster, adding Zion could be viewed as an intriguing alternative.

The Bulls would be able to continue to sell tickets with the draw that is Zion and could still find ways to be competitive as they look for another star to play next to the former Duke Blue Devil. If the Bulls aren't willing to completely blow up their roster, exploring a potential trade of Zion may not seem like that bad of an idea.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have made some positive steps forward in their build through the first two months of this season. However, even though the Pistons have been more competitive this season, there's still a missing element that is pretty evident. They need a strong supporting star next to Cade Cunningham. Assuming Detroit is not going to finish with a top 5 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the best shot the Pistons may have at finding a second star may be via trade.

If Zion Williamson is sitting on the trade block, the Pistons should absolutely explore the option of adding the All-Star forward. On paper, he'd been a great fit next to Cunningham and could take a huge weight off his shoulders on both ends of the floor. If the Pistons are willing to roll the dice on the uncertainty of Zion's health, this could be a calculated move that pays off in a big way in the future.

Charlotte Hornets

As the Charlotte Hornets look to build out their young foundation, I can't help but wonder if they would be willing to make a bold move for Zion Williamson. As a player who has only left much to be desired because of the injury issues he's faced so far throughout his young career, Zion could add an interesting element to Charlotte's encouraging young core.

Zion could be a strong addition to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. He'd help balance out what could be their young big 3 as they look to take a strong step forward in the Eastern Conference next season. And as a team that does have the assets to get a deal done, they'd have to strongly consider such a move if he is indeed on the trade block.

It's almost impossible to predict whether or not Zion will be traded between now and the offseason but if the Pelicans are open to some sweeping changes, you'd have to imagine they might begin with completely revamping this roster - and that could mean moving on from their dynamic, but often injured, big man.