NBA Rumors: Detroit Pistons will play an unexpected key role at the trade deadline

NBA Rumors: Because of their financial flexibility, the Detroit Pistons could play an unexpected key role heading into the trade deadline.

Because of the increasing complexities of the CBA, it's become quite difficult for teams to make 1-for-1 blockbuster trades in the NBA. It's not impossible but the fact remains that if a team wants to pull off a deal for a star player, the need to expand the trade to a third or fourth team has become a huge path forward. Heading into this year's NBA Trade Deadline, I can't imagine that's going to be any different.

Especially for contending teams, finding a third or fourth team to help facilitate a blockbuster deal could become essential. That's where a team like the Detroit Pistons could end up playing a huge role at the trade deadline. Because they're the only team with cap space heading into the trade season, the Pistons could emerge as a popular team at the deadline. Their financial flexibility could help several teams to help finalize a big deal at the deadline.

But it's not even just the fact that they're the only team with cap space heading into the trade season that could play a big role at the deadline. The Pistons also have one big trade piece that could end up garnering plenty of interest at the deadline - Malik Beasley.

How will the Detroit Pistons operate at the NBA Trade Deadline?

After signing a one-year deal with the Pistons, the team must decide whether they want to cash in on that gamble or if they do have general interest to re-sign him during the offseason. If Detroit doesn't believe they can re-sign him, it would make little sense for the team not to trade him at the deadline.

With all due respect for the Pistons, even though they are within striking distance of a top 10 seed in the East, I'm not sure keeping Beasley for a chance to qualify for the Play-In Tournament would be that smart of a move. If the Beasley could trade him for a protected first-round pick, that would be the play here. I suppose it's a wait-and-see approach as Detroit continues to analyze where they stand in the East and how the trade market develops.

Either way, for a couple of different reasons, there's a chance that the Pistons emerge as somewhat of an unlikely player at the NBA Trade Deadline. As we inch closer toward the official trade season, the Pistons are certainly a team to keep an eye on - for different reasons as well.