NBA Rumors: 7 Biggest and best buyout market signings in recent NBA history

6. Markieff Morris (2020) - signed with the Los Angeles Lakers

It seems as if the 2019-20 NBA season was ages ago. But looking back, there was at least one big buyout signing from that historic season. It involved Markeiff Morris signing with the Los Angeles Lakers for what would become quite the memorable playoff run. After signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons before the 2019-20 season, Morris was quickly looking for his next landing spot in the NBA after it became clear he was not going to be a fit for the team moving forward.

After being bought out by the Pistons, Morris had a few options. Ultimately, he decided to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles. Morris signed with the Lakers shortly after the NBA Trade Deadline and just a few weeks before the entire league came to a standstill because of the global pandemic. Morris would stick with the Lakers and eventually made his way with them to the NBA bubble. The Lakers would go on to win the NBA Championship that season with Morris carving out a contributing role.

Looking back at that 2020 Lakers team, Morris may not be one of the first names that comes to mind but he certainly added another layer of flexibility to the team in the frontcourt. Throughout his NBA career, that's been one of his greatest strengths as a player. And with the Lakers, that continued to be the case. Morris would go on to play 21 games for the Lakers in the postseason while averaging six points and three rebounds on 45 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent shooting from 3-point range in the playoffs.

The Lakers were so pleased with Morris' contributions to that championship team that they re-signed him to a one-year deal the following season. He would play out the duration of the one-year contract before moving on to play for the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, and Dallas Mavericks over the next three seasons. However, if nothing else, Morris was able to secure the lone championship with the Lakers during that 2019-20 season.