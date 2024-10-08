NBA Rumors: 7 Teams who could still make sense for a disgruntled PJ Tucker
Dallas Mavericks
Coming off a trip to the NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks decided that they needed to keep on pushing forward. Instead of sitting on their hands during the offseason, the Mavs continued to remain aggressive and signed Klay Thompson away from the Golden State Warriors. It's not a move that doesn't come without risk but one that was almost unanimously praised. After all, even at this late stage of his career, Klay could still emerge as a strong third option next to Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson.
With the moves they made this offseason, it's hard not to consider the Mavs an improved team. At the same time, the argument could be made that Dallas could use some added depth behind PJ Washington at the power forward position. Even though Tucker is no longer in the prime of his career, he could seemingly still play a strong role for the team with his versatility on the defensive end of the floor.
If the Mavs are able to add more offensive firepower and toughness this offseason, this is a team that absolutely can make another run to the NBA Finals.