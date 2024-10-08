NBA Rumors: 7 Teams who could still make sense for a disgruntled PJ Tucker
Denver Nuggets
All of a sudden, with how much the rest of the Western Conference has managed to improve over the last couple of seasons, the Denver Nuggets have become somewhat of an afterthought as a championship contender. Part of that revolves around the team losing pieces from their championship run each of the past two offseasons and another part of it is the rising young teams in the conference. Nevertheless, it would be foolish to completely count out the Nuggets, especially if they're able to add some depth via an in-season addition such as one for PJ Tucker.
For the Nuggets, who lack depth nearly all over their roster, adding a player like Tucker could be a good roll of the dice. Especially in the frontcourt, the team is extremely thin after Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.
If the Nuggets are going to reemerge this season as a championship contender in the Western Conference, you'd have to assume they're going to have to address their lack of depth at some point this season. Perhaps Tucker could be a low-risk addition in-season.