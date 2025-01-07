NBA Rumors: 8 Headline-worthy players who will drive inevitable trade deadline chaos

Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls entered this season with one big goal in mind. Sure, I'm confident the team would've liked to win many games this year but I'd imagine what they truly wanted to do was find a way to part ways with their veteran players on their roster - specifically, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. While the verdict is still out on whether they'll be able to find a soft landing spot for LaVine, it's pretty clear that Vucevic is clearly the team's most likely trade candidate with a month left before the deadline.

At this point, it would almost be surprising if the Bulls weren't able to find a willing partner to trade Vucevic. In what has become a bounce-back year for Vucevic, the 6-foot-10 big man is averaging 21 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists on 55 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent shooting from 3-point range. He may no longer be in the prime of his career but he's still having a highly productive season.

What teams could realistically be interested in Nikola Vucevic: I'd have to imagine that we can piggyback off the teams that are rumored to be interested in Jonas Valanciunas to try and frame the market for Vucevic. However, the difference between the two potential targets ahead of the deadline is that Valanciunas has two more affordable years left on his deal after this season, and Vucevic has one big year left on his contract after this season. How that will end up impacting their respective trade markets remains to be seen but it would be foolish to think that won't play at least some sort of factor.

In the end, the Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are two teams to keep a close eye on. Both are teams that need help in the frontcourt. I'd probably lean toward Golden State as the much more likely landing spot for Vucevic considering they have a bit more flexibility to absorb his contract and have been linked to him more of late. However, it also wouldn't be surprising to see a surprise team jump up at the last minute.