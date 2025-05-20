NBA Rumors: 9 Soon-to-be free agents smart teams should avoid at all costs

Quentin Grimes, restricted

Coming off the most productive stretch of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, there is going to be a ton of momentum for the franchise to find a way to re-sign Quentin Grimes. However, there should be some buyer beware with Grimes in free agency. Even though Grimes was always considered a player with a ton of talent since he entered the league, he had never reached his true potential. What the Sixers or any team interested in Grimes has to answer is whether the 28 productive games in Philadelphia were an aberration or a sign of things to come.

That's the concern that every team should have when it comes to signing Grimes in free agency. Even if the contract isn't that costly, signing Grimes to a multi-year deal would be betting that his best basketball is yet to come. While that could still be the case, especially considering that he's just 25 years old, that's far from a certainty when it comes to Grimes. Heading into the offseason, it will be interesting to see how Grimes' free-agency market plays out. There will certainly be interest, but there should also be a level of hesitation to go all-in on Grimes.

Cam Thomas, restricted

The Brooklyn Nets are clearly in the early steps of what will likely be a long rebuild, but they have to make a huge decision on the future of Cam Thomas. Coming off two breakout seasons, Thomas should be on the verge of a strong contract offer in restricted free agency. The big question is whether the Nets are going to match any offer Thomas gets, offer him a fair deal, or let him walk. To be perfectly honest, it's not going to be an easy decision, and it's almost impossible to predict how it will all play out this offseason.

However, if there's any team out there looking to take a flier on Thomas as a free-agent signing, I'd suggest they should give the idea a second thought. The sample size is not large enough to take a multi-year, big-money risk on Thomas. Will he get that during the offseason? Who knows. But any team looking to take that type of gamble on Thomas should be well thought out before pulling the trigger.