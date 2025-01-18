NBA Rumors: Brutally honest grades for all 30 teams at the mid-season mark

NBA Rumors: Handing out brutally honest mid-season grades for all 30 teams across the Association.

The first half of the 2024-25 NBA season is pretty much in the books. There's been plenty of interesting storylines that have helped carry the first half of this year and I'm sure there will be many more that take centerstage over the final few months of the regular season and into the NBA Playoffs. As most teams approach the midway point of the year, we hand out brutally honest grades on how each team has performed up to this point in the season.

Atlanta Hawks

Mid-season grade: B-

Heading into this season, it was difficult to predict what we should expect from the Atlanta Hawks. After moving on from Dejounte Murray, there was a significant amount of pressure on Trae Young and some of the young wings on the roster. Interestingly enough, the Hawks have probably slightly overplayed their fair expectations this year. There is much to be excited about with the way their young wings have looked this season and even Young has emerged as arguably the best playmaker in the game.

The Hawks get a pretty solid mark for their performance in the first half of the season considering they weren't in a position where they could tank and the fact that they're managing to successfully retool their roster somewhat on the fly.

Boston Celtics

Mid-season grade: A-

It's tough to talk down much about the Boston Celtics. Coming off winning their first NBA Championship since 2008, this is a team that was always going to be judged by what they do in the postseason and not necessarily the regular season. Even though the Celtics have left a bit to be desired through the first half of the season, I'm giving this team the benefit of the doubt. I do believe there's a very real chance this team has been coasting through the first few months of the season.

That will ultimately be put to the test heading down the stretch. On paper, the Celtics have the best roster in the NBA. For as good as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder have been this season, the Celtics are still 1A in terms of overall talent on their rosters. There's a little concern for the Celtics but they still get a pretty high mark.