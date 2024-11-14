NBA Rumors: Bucks' 'biggest worry' has nothing to do with Giannis trade whispers
NBA Rumors: After their sluggish start to the season, the Milwaukee Bucks' biggest worry has nothing to do with Giannis Antetokounmpo trade whispers.
As we near the one-month mark of the regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks have continued to be one of the most disappointing teams in the Eastern Conference. At 4-8, the Bucks haven't gotten off to the worst start amongst likely contenders in the East, but it's been rough sledding for the team. There's no question about that. And as the Bucks continue to register uneven results, the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade winds have naturally begun to swirl.
But for as much of a distraction as that could be for a team that is trying to salvage their trade window, that's not the biggest worry for the Bucks at the moment. As was discussed on NBA Today, ESPN's Shams Charania noted that the big worry for Milwaukee right now is the health of Khris Middleton. After offseason surgery, Middleton has not yet progressed to the point where he's been cleared for 5-on-5 activities.
Shams admitted that team officials didn't expect Middleton's return from injury to take this long but also added that there is some hope he could make his way toward a return to the lineup in the next few weeks. There are some hurdles that Middleton has to clear over the next few weeks but it would be foolish to completely judge this team until their All-Star wing is able to return from injury.
Why Khris Middleton can change everything for the Milwaukee Bucks
Over the course of his tenure with the Bucks, when Middleton has been healthy, he's been a complete difference-maker for the team. Even looking back at his performances in last year's playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers. If it wasn't for Middleton, the Bucks are probably even more embarrassed than they already were, losing in six games. If it wasn't for an injury to Damian Lillard, perhaps Middleton would get hot enough that he and Dame were able to pull off the series win over the Pacers.
When Middleton is healthy, the Bucks have a legit Big 3. When he's not, they have a strong Big 2 with a sputtering supporting cast. Middleton has absolutely struggled over the past few years of his career because of injuries. However, when he's been managed properly on this front, he continues to prove why he's a valuable player for the Bucks.
I'm not sure if the Bucks should put all their hope of bouncing back in a strong way this season on the shoulders of Middleton's health. But it would be equally as foolish to not suggest that he won't play a factor if he is healthy. If the Bucks want to salvage their championship window, it almost certainly relies on whether Middleton can get - and remain - healthy this season. Realistically speaking, a healthy Middleton is probably going to be the biggest upgrade that takes place for the team in-season. Because of that fact, it's easy to see why Middleton still being out is the team's biggest worry right now.