NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls made massive mistake if Josh Giddey rumors are true
NBA Rumors: The Chicago Bulls may have made a huge mistake by trading Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey.
It came as a bit of a surprise when it was reported that the Chicago Bulls were trading Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey. The early indications were that the Bulls were high on Giddey and that they believed he had a higher ceiling than he was showing during his time in OKC. Nevertheless, the deal was still considered quite a risk.
And through the first two games of the regular season, Giddey hasn't necessarily been bad for the Bulls. In fact, the argument could be made that he's been a good addition to the team. In those two games, Giddey is averaging 16 points, six assists, and six rebounds on 52 percent shooting from the field and a surprising 67 percent shooting from 3-point range.
When it comes to the on-the-court addition, Giddey does seem like a fit at the natural point guard position, especially as Lonzo Ball continues to come along slowly after being away from the game for more than two seasons. How this entire situation possibly becomes a disaster for the Bulls is when it's being reported that the Bulls and Giddey have not had contract extension talks and that the team is in no rush to give him the contract that he reportedly wants - at least that's what Jake Fischer shared via the Bleacher Report app on Friday.
Assuming this report is accurate, and there'd be no reason why it wouldn't be, the argument can be made that the Bulls may have made a massive mistake in acquiring Giddey. If the Bulls aren't willing to sit down at the negotiating table with him now, the last thing they should want is for him to hit the restricted free-agent market.
The upstart Chicago Bulls
This entire situation is quite unfortunate considering the Bulls have looked slightly improved so far this season. Zach LaVine is back and healthy again, and playing at an extremely high level. The addition of Giddy has given the Bulls an intriguing new look and it will be interesting to see where that could lead them this season.
However, there's no question that this entire Giddey situation could end up blowing up in the Bulls' face and emerge as another big mistake or miscalculation from the front office if this all ends with them failing to re-sign him next summer.