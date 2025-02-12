NBA Rumors: ESPN insider makes league-shifting offseason prediction for Kevin Durant

NBA Rumors: One ESPN NBA insider believes that we could see another huge, league-shifting trade take place during the offseason.

In addition to the surprising blockbuster trade centered around Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic, there was nearly another completely shocking move that revolved around a potential Kevin Durant trade. In the days leading up to the trade deadline, the Phoenix Suns were reportedly taking calls on the All-Star forward. Even though Phoenix ended up keeping him on the roster beyond the trade deadline, it does seem as if it's a path both sides may have to cross during the offseason.

In the eyes of ESPN's Brian Windhorst, KD is probably going to get traded this summer and both the Suns and the All-Star forward know that. The rest of the NBA seems to know that as well according to Windy. The question is, how will it all come to fruition, and what teams will be in the running to secure KD from the Suns? At this point, that may be almost impossible to predict without knowing how the rest of this season plays out.

Kevin Durant could shift the power in the NBA once again

KD has just one year left on his contract after this season and unless there's a stark or sudden change from the Suns heading into the final stretch of the year, change is probably best for both sides. At the moment, the widely inconsistent Suns have lost six of their last eight games and are outside of the top 10 in the Western Conference standings.

Phoenix is on pace to either miss the postseason entirely or not play much of a factor if they were to get there. With as much talent as the team has on its roster, that would be an unacceptable outcome for the team. That's one big reason why trading KD would make sense for the Suns, especially considering that trading Bradley Beal is going to be a near-impossible task. And there's no way they'd explore moving on from Devin Booker.

For better or worse, it appears another league-shifting trade candidate could be hitting the block relatively soon. Even though KD is going to be 37 years old by the time next season begins, there's reason to believe he could have much left in the tank - especially considering how productive LeBron James has continued to be into his 40s.

With KD expected to hit the trade market in the next few months, it will be interesting to see what type of bidding war erupts. Either way, the league is probably going to shift once again depending on where KD lands this offseason.