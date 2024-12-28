NBA Rumors: 1 Franchise-defining New Year's resolution for all 30 teams for 2025

NBA Rumors: Predicting one crucial New Year's resolution for all 30 teams as we inch closer to 2025.

The end of the 2024 calendar year is nearly here and that means a few things for every NBA team. For one, this is a moment when a franchise can look back at the year that was and attempt to grow from its mistakes. At the same time, the start of a new year also offers teams across the league a golden opportunity to start anew. It's not the same luxury as when a new NBA season arrives, but the turn of the calendar can be refreshing to some teams that need somewhat of a soft reset.

As we inch closer to the 2025 calendar year, it's only natural for franchises to be injected with new hope. They can't erase their start to the 2024-25 season, but they can begin the new year by putting their best foot forward. In piggybacking on that belief, we make one crucial New Year's resolution for all 30 teams in the NBA.

Atlanta Hawks

New Year's Resolution: Make a clear decision about the build moving forward

For the past year, I feel as if the Atlanta Hawks have been one foot in and one foot out of this current build. Their trade of Dejounte Murray this past offseason pretty much echoed that as well. Heading into 2025, I would advise the Hawks to make a clear decision about how this team wants to build moving forward - and whether that's going to be around Trae Young or not. It will make future decisions a whole lot easier for the franchise if they can accomplish this resolution or goal during the 2025 calendar year.

The Hawks have some impressive pieces on their roster but this is certainly a team that still needs to figure out where they're headed as a franchise. More than anything, that's what the Hawks should be prioritizing over the next year.

Boston Celtics

New Year's Resolution: Win another championship before

The biggest resolution for the Boston Celtics should be to win another championship before the walls begin to close on this extremely expensive build. As the Celtics have built this juggernaut, it has not been forgotten that this is not a group that will be able to remain together forever. The championship window for this core is small and even the executives in the front office know this.

But if the Celtics are able to win another title in 2025, all the sacrifice in building this team (even if it ends up blowing up in their face in the next couple of seasons) will be worth it.