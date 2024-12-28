NBA Rumors: 1 Franchise-defining New Year's resolution for all 30 teams for 2025

New Orleans Pelicans

New Year's Resolution: Trade Zion Williamson

Even though they have one of the most talented rosters in the Western Conference, the New Orleans Pelicans are one team with one of the most uncertain futures in the league. Because of injuries, this front office has a big decision to make regarding the core of this team. With the way this season has gone, it's become pretty clear that there are probably big changes on the horizon. If this team can't turn their season around during the latter portion of the year, anything and everything may be on the table for them moving forward.

I may be on an island by myself here but I do believe that one big New Year's resolution for the Pelicans should be to trade Zion Williamson. As he continues to struggle with injuries, there has to be some doubt about whether he can be a foundational piece of the future. The Pelicans have to make a decision soon and if I had to guess, I'd imagine that New Orleans will bet against Zion at this point. The whispers about his potential availability continue to rise and it may be a path that the team should be willing to go down.

New York Knicks

New Year's Resolution: Finish the job

The New York Knicks have not made it a secret; this is a team that is all-in on winning an NBA Championship this season and their moves this past offseason reinforce that idea. While they may have gotten off to somewhat of a slow start, this is a team that is playing at a high level over the last few weeks of the season. The argument could be made that aside from the Cleveland Cavaliers that it's the Knicks have have been the most consistent team of late.

Heading into the 2025 calendar year, the big New Year's resolution for the Knicks should be to finish the job and win their first NBA Championship for the first time since the 1970s. At the very least, if the Knicks don't make it to at least the Eastern Conference Finals this season, the bold moves that they've made over the last couple of offseasons will be remembered as a big disappointment. The Knicks have a roster to win it all in the next couple of years and it's time for them to finish the job.