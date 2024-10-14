NBA Rumors: Fred VanVleet makes his future intentions crystal clear
NBA Rumors: Fred VanVleet makes it clear that he wants to be a part of the Houston Rockets beyond his current contract.
When the Houston Rockets signed Fred VanVleet in free agency during the 2023 NBA offseason, the team was hoping that this would be an acquisition that would help pivot the franchise toward a new era - one that would effectively put the losing behind them. And even though the Rockets didn't make the postseason during the first year after the VanVleet acquisition, it's hard to say the team's decision was a dud.
The Rockets may not have made the playoffs last year, but they did see a 19-game win improvement. Heading into this season, the hope is that the Rockets have another small improvement. If so, that will likely lead to the team making some noise in the Western Conference playoff picture. And whether many are willing to credit VanVleet or not, it's pretty clear he is at least part of Houston's recent turnaround.
However, after this season, the Rockets will have to make a pretty big decision on VanVleet's future. VanVleet has a team option for the 2025-26 season and at this point, it's impossible to predict how the Rockets will approach that decision.
But if it is any consolation, VanVleet has made it clear that he would like to remain in Houston.
""I didn’t come here to be a rental. I didn’t come here to be a free agent (again). I came here for a long-term home."- Fred VanVleet
Fred VanVleet has helped change the culture in Houston
It may be difficult to tangibly identify but it's hard to deny that VanVleet has certainly helped change the culture in Houston. It probably wasn't just VanVleet. But he was certainly part of it. The acquisition of Dillon Brooks and Jeff Green likely helped too. Not to mention the continued development of their young players.
But in many ways, VanVleet was part of the culture changer as he came over from the Toronto Raptors. It will be interesting to see if the Rockets view VanVleet in that same light. You'd have to imagine that they do.
There's a very good chance that the Rockets and VanVleet may want to keep this connection going. The big question is whether the money will end up working for both sides. And that's what this may ultimately come down to next summer.