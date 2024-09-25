The Houston Rockets' uncertain future will be decided by 3 big decisions
With an uncertain future, it's safe to assume that these three big questions will determine and help clarify the future for the Houston Rockets.
On paper, as Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta would say, the Rockets are a pretty deep team. However, what has been team's problem over the last couple of seasons is that they don't always play to their potential. But after making quite the jump in the Western Conference standings a year ago, this is a team that could be ready for another jump, perhaps even ready to compete for a playoff spot.
Despite the optimism heading into this season, the Rockets have a pretty uncertain future moving forward. Over the next year, this team's future will certainly be clarified by three big questions. Let's explore and break down each of them.
Will the Houston Rockets give Jalen Green or Alperen Sengun extensions?
With less than a month before the NBA's rookie scale extension deadline, one of the bigger questions for the Houston Rockets over the next few weeks is whether or not they will give Jalen Green and/or Alperen Sengun contract extensions. Both extensions could be costly and would tie up some valuable money over the foreseeable future.
Signing both Green and Sengun to long-term extensions would essentially tip this team's hand of what their future may hold. Ultimately, this decision for the Rockets may come down to whether or not they believe they could win in the future with Green and/or Sengun as their foundational centerpieces. Right now, I'm not sure if they have the answer to that question. That's probably the biggest reason why Houston hasn't finalized any extensions for them. Nevertheless, there's no question the answer to this question will directly impact the team's future.