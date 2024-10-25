NBA Rumors: Insider ends pipe dream Kevin Durant trade scenario for flurry of teams
NBA Rumors: It doesn't appear as if Kevin Durant or the Phoenix Suns are ready to move on from each other.
After a disappointing end to last season in which they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, Kevin Durant became a popular pipe dream trade target for many teams across the league. With just one guaranteed year left on his contract after this season, it's easy to see why. KD is in the latter stages of his career and is better suited to a team that could compete for a championship. If the Phoenix Suns aren't going to be that team, it would make sense for KD to hit the trade block.
During the offseason, it was reported that teams like the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat could be playing the long game in hopes that KD would eventually hit the trade block if the Suns were to get off to a bad start to this season. However, at least for now, one NBA insider has essentially destroyed all pipe dream scenarios involving KD.
NBA insider Jake Fischer shared via the Bleacher Report app on Friday that KD and Phoenix remain committed to each other, and it's hard to envision that changing anytime soon. If that is the case, there is a flurry of teams that could be right back at the drawing board when it comes to looking for a superstar to poach via trade.
The Phoenix Suns could rise in the West
Even though the first season and a half hasn't panned out well for the Suns since making the big move for Kevin Durant, there's hope that could change this year. If the Suns can remain healthy, this is a team that could emerge as a surprise dark horse in the Western Conference - especially considering the uncertainty that is atop the standings.
The Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and LA Clippers don't appear to be as strong as they were last season. Aside from the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have questions of their own, the argument could be made that the West is wide open. And if that remains true, it wouldn't be that surprising to see a healthy Suns team make some noise.
At least for now, it would be foolish for KD or the Suns to give up on each other, and it seems as if both sides realize that at the moment.