Insider believes Pat Riley has bold plans for Miami Heat at NBA Trade Deadline
Former Miami Heat insider believes that the team could have some bold plans for the NBA Trade Deadline.
The Miami Heat have not made many changes to their roster this offseason. However, the belief is that at some point that will have to change. Looking at the landscape of the Eastern Conference, you’d have to assume that the Heat is either going to have to pivot toward a retooling around Bam Adebayo or try to find an all-in move to truly capitalize on the Jimmy Butler build.
But that could prove to be difficult to pull off. And at least for now, the Heat have elected to stand pat. That could be by design - especially if former Heat insider Dan LeBatard is right. In the words of LeBatard, he believes Pat Riley could have a bold plan for the team leading up to the trade deadline.
According to LeBatard, he believes that Riley has his eyes on the potential of making a move for Kevin Durant, who if the Phoenix Suns continue to struggle, could hit the trade block. There were whispers at the start of the offseason that Durant might've hit the trade block but at least for now, that hasn't happened. And the Suns continue to hold firm on their intentions of running the roster back.
Could the Miami Heat get in on the Kevin Durant sweepstakes?
It's one thing for the Heat to express interest in KD; it's an entirely different thing for them to actually put together the trade package that it would require to win a potential all-out bidding war for the superstar wing.
As the Heat have learned in the past, most recently as last offseason, there's no guarantee that they'll be able to land the star player - even if the star player demands a trade to Miami. Just last summer, all signs pointed toward Damian Lillard being traded to the Heat, until it didn't happen.
Even if KD were to demand a trade to the Heat in a dream scenario, there's no guarantee Miami would be able to compete a deal with the lack of future assets they have at their disposal.
Then again, a lot can change in a matter of a few months. And for the sake of the Heat, that's the hope. With how much the Eastern Conference has improved this summer, the Heat are falling behind. A big move is a necessity if the Heat want to compete in the East this season. The question is, will one develop for the team? It sure seems as if that's something the front office is banking on.