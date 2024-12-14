NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler preparing to leave Miami Heat, trade or not?

NBA Rumors: There may be a growing sentiment across the league that Jimmy Butler is preparing to leave the Miami Heat no matter what may happen at the NBA Trade Deadline.

For as great of a fit as Jimmy Butler seemed for the Miami Heat a few years ago when he originally was acquired by the team, the only constant in life is change. And both Jimmy and the Heat continue to trend in that direction. For very different reasons, both the Heat and Jimmy could benefit from change at this point. As we inch closer to the NBA Trade Deadline, it does seem as if both will get that...eventually.

Whether it comes via trade or when he is able to opt-out in free agency after this season, Marc Stein and Jake Fischer are reporting that there's a growing indication across the league that for the first time since being acquired by the Heat that Jimmy is "seriously" eyeing playing for a different team. Jimmy's agent and the Heat can refute the trade smoke all they want. The reality is, there's clearly something to all this noise.

What will the Miami Heat do at the trade deadline?

In attempting to predict what may happen next, the ball may be in the Heat's court. They could very much dictate how all this will end. Miami could easily offer Jimmy the extension he's been looking for. But, from all indications, it doesn't seem as if the team is willing to do so. If that is indeed the case, that could - or should - open the door toward a potential trade before the deadline.

Either way, at this point, the damage to the team's relationship with Jimmy may already be done. That could be the biggest reason why reality may be setting in for Jimmy as he opens himself up to the real chance that he could play for a new team next season. Even at this point, it's almost impossible to predict how this will all end between the two sides.

Maybe the Heat end up giving Jimmy the maximum extension he's looking for and all of this becomes a moot point. But, at least for now, that no longer seems like the most likely outcome. The writing may already be on the wall - and it very well may be indicating that Jimmy's days in a Heat uniform are numbered.