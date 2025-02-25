NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler is already taking subtle shots at the Miami Heat

NBA Rumors: New Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler has already taken a subtle shot at his former team, the Miami Heat.

All throughout this season in Miami, Jimmy Butler had made it clear that he had lost his joy as a member of the Heat. In his words, that's a big reason why he ended up requesting a trade away from the team. That and the fact that the team didn't want to give him a contract extension. But, at least through the media, Jimmy had made it pretty clear that he was no longer happy as a member of the Heat.

Ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, the Heat obliged Jimmy by trading him to the Golden State Warriors. A few games into his tenure with the new franchise, Jimmy is already beginning to take subtle shots against his former club. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Jimmy is going “above and beyond” to fit in with the Warriors and feels as if it's the best organization he's ever played for.

Even though it's not surprising for a new player to say this about his new team, especially if he's happy playing basketball again, it is a small jab that will echo throughout the Heat's franchise. Known as one of the most respected franchises in the league, this will certainly hit a nerve in the front office.

The Golden State Warriors have championship swagger again

Pettiness aside, it's hard not to like and appreciate the impact that Jimmy has made on the Warriors in such a short time. During his six games played with the team, the Warriors are 5-1 and Jimmy is averaging 20 points, six rebounds, and six assists per game on 47 percent shooting from the field. Perhaps more than his on-the-court production, Jimmy has given the Warriors a legit second supporting star next to Steph Curry and a player they could possibly lean on when the NBA Playoffs roll around.

The Warriors look like a team that has a championship swagger once again and if everything falls in the right place heading into the postseason, this is a team that has the talent (now with Jimmy) and veteran expereince to potentially make a deep run.

I'm not sure if I would go all the way to say that the team is in a position to win a title this season like Draymond Green, but they can't be ignored in what could be described as a somewhat wide-open Western Conference.