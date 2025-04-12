NBA Rumors: Knicks will make colossal miscalculation if whispers are true

NBA Rumors: The New York Knicks could end up making a huge offseason mistake if they end up disappointing in the NBA Playoffs.

The New York Knicks are heading into the NBA Playoffs as the third seed with some pretty long odds to make a deep run in the Eastern Conference - especially with the way the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are playing at the moment. Nevertheless, if there's one team that has enough talent and experience to go on a run, it's the Knicks.

For one reason or another, if the Knicks do fall short of expectations in the NBA Playoffs or, worse, completely disappoint, there could be some big changes on the horizon for the franchise heading into the offseason.

According to Knicks reporter Stefan Bondy of The New York Post, the Knicks could explore the Kevin Durant trade market (perhaps by dangling Mikal Bridges) this offseason if they have a disappointing showing in the NBA Playoffs.

Will the New York Knicks get desperate if they bomb in the NBA Playoffs?

On one hand, upgrading the roster in the way of Kevin Durant would, in theory, be smart. Historically speaking, KD is a player a team generally doesn't pass up. However, especially considering the circumstances that both KD and New York find themselves in, this is certainly the type of move that the "old" Knicks would make. It's short-sighted and doesn't come with a ton of promise. Deep down, trading a 28-year-old Bridges for a 37-year-old KD is not exactly what the Knicks need to get them over the hump in the East.

Even if the move would help the Knicks take another step forward, the best-case scenario for the Knicks to win a championship with this core is, at best, 1-2 years. These are the exact types of moves that would continue to get this franchise in trouble all throughout the late 2000s and into the 2010s.

Over the last five years, the Knicks have slowly built up to this moment. To see them completely throw that away by making a panic move this offseason would be pretty deflating for the franchise. New York may be considered a superstar away from true contention, but KD, at least at this point in his career, may not be the answer. Trading for KD at this point in New York's build would be considered a panic move. And, in the long run, especially considering what they'd have to give up in a deal, the Knicks would be making a colossal offseason mistake if they were to go down this route.