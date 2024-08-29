Important update on Kawhi Leonard's health status heading into training camp
An important update is given on Kawhi Leonard's health status heading into the start of the LA Clippers training camp.
After losing Paul George in free agency (to the Philadelphia 76ers), the LA Clippers did what they could to retool the supporting cast around Kawhi Leonard and James Harden (who was re-signed by the team). Where the reshuffling of the roster will leave them in the hierarchy of the Western Conference remains to be seen, but to even have a shot this season, they're going to need to be healthy. And, specifically, they're going to need a healthy Kawhi.
At least in the words of Clippers head coach Ty Lue, he expects Kawhi to be ready to go by the time training camp rolls around. Kawhi has battled injuries quite frequently over the past few seasons and it truly robbed the Clippers' ability to reach their full potential. However, at least for now, it does appear as if he is going to be healthy to begin the year.
That's certainly good news for the Clippers as they prepare for life without PG. Kawhi missed the final stretch of the regular season and the majority of the team's first-round playoff series last season due to a knee injury. But it does seem as if he's recovered from it.
However, the big question is whether Kawhi will be able to remain healthy throughout the course of the season. That's been the consistent concern for Kawhi of late.
Where does a healthy LA Clippers team stack up against the rest of the West?
If the Clippers can remain healthy, and that's certainly a big question mark, it's safe to say that they'll have a shot to finish as a top 6 team in the Western Conference. How good of a chance? That remains to be seen. On paper, I can't seemingly put them ahead of Minnesota, Oklahoma City, Denver, Dallas, or Phoenix. But the Clippers are very much in that third tier of the West.
It wouldn't be surprising to see them finish anywhere between sixth and 11th quite frankly. That's how deep the Western Conference is heading into the start of the season and how much uncertainty revolves around the team at the moment.
But it's pretty safe to say that it all begins with Kawhi. And if he's not healthy, the Clippers have no shot to make any noise in the West. But if he is healthy, he's somewhat of a wild card for LA. The good news for now is that it appears he's going to start the season with a full bill of health.