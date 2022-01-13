NBA Rumors: LeBron James may rethink trade possibility with Lakers recent play

NBA Rumors: There's a growing belief that LeBron James may rethink a trade possibility with the way the Los Angeles Lakers have played of late.

After such a strong start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have to be concerned with how they've played recently. The Lakers are just 3-7 in their last 10 games and they're not just losing games, they're being embarrassed at this point. It's gotten so bad for the Lakers that they're just a couple of more losses away from being outside the top 10 in the Western Conference standings. If something doesn't click quickly for the team, this season could get out of hand quickly.

For many, the overwhelming expectation is that "change" may have to come via trade. For LeBron James specifically, who is quickly inching closer to the end of his career, you'd have to wonder if he could finally be ready for a change. If the Lakers aren't ready to pull the trigger on a move for a star player, it may be time for LeBron to be open to a trade to a new team. Again, if he wants to win another title, that may be the best path forward for himself.

And after the exploratory trade talks from last season, in which the Golden State Warriors asked about LeBron's availability at the NBA Trade Deadline, it's no surprise there are some across the league wondering if that could be the case again at this year's deadline - with the potential difference being, LeBron actually open to the possibility of a trade.

Should LeBron James welcome a trade away from the Los Angeles Lakers?

To be perfectly honest, it's hard to suggest what LeBron should do one way or the other. In theory, if LeBron does want to win one more NBA Championship before the end of his career, a trade away from the Lakers may put him in the best position to accomplish that. However, on the other hand, it's understandable that he may not want to move and start over at this late stage of his career - not to mention that Bronny James is fully invested in the Lakers organization at the moment.

Has LeBron's dream of playing with his son been satisfied or is the continued development of Bronny something he wants to be around the complete duration of his career? There's no way anyone other than LeBron can answer that. Thus, that makes this entire possibility a complicated one that is impossible to predict.

Even though welcoming a trade may be something that seems like an easy decision from an outside perspective, there are so many more complexities to this entire situation that we may never understand. One thing is for sure; LeBron's time in the NBA is quickly coming to an end and, at this point, his championship window may have already closed. The only thing that can potentially change that is a season-altering trade - and it may have to involve himself moving on to a different franchise.