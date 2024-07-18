Bronny James is the least of the Los Angeles Lakers' concerns for 2024-25 season
By Brian Yalung
The Los Angeles Lakers have bigger issues on their mind than the handling of Bronny James.
LeBron Raymone James Jr. was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft as anticipated by basketball pundits. Even though the 19-year-old was a second-round pick, there are natural questions about whether he could follow in the footsteps of his father, LeBron James Sr.
The Lakers are busy preparing for the 2024-25 season and most feel that Bronny will be a key figure. Critics see it more as a favor to keep “The King” happy and remain with the team.
The younger James has been showing his wares in the summer league although the USC product’s showing has been hardly impressive. He has been scoring points and doing a lot of things. But given the bar set by his father, the road towards pro basketball success will not come easy for the 19-year-old guard.
Bronny is the least of Lakers' problems
Without question, the Lakers selecting Bronny will always revert to LeBron’s influence. He was chosen after LA’s first-round pick, Dalton Knecht, who LBJ admits was one of the college players he loved to watch.
According to renowned book author Roland Lazenby, seeing Bronny survive and succeed in the NBA will depend on his father. Citing how much LeBron loves his son, the four-time Most Valuable Player is expected to guide his eldest son.
“He loves his family. That is part of his great strength,” the American scribe said when he spoke on Sports Bytes Philippines.
However, this is no assurance that Bronny will make a key difference in the coming NBA season. Considered undersized, the Purple and Gold have more pressing issues on the table. At the top of it all is figuring out how they can compete and reach the NBA playoffs.
“There are so many worse things in this world that can happen. I don’t think they are going to be concerned about all of that,” the 72-year-old quipped.
All part of the script
Beyond the high expectations of the Lakers, there is a story to be told. Bronny’s entry is part of that and his rookie season will be closely monitored. Lazenby notes that it is all part of the continuing drama unfolding in Los Angeles.
Although the Lakers’ cast appears to be complete for the coming season, the dramatic part of it all could see another addition to complete the unfolding drama in Hollywood.
“Maybe the Lakers need to get a big old funny looking dog as their mascot. Just so they could complete the great formula for drama. It is Hollywood after all,” he ended.
After failing to advance past the first round of the 2024 playoffs, all eyes will be on the Lakers once more. Old faces such as Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, and Austin Reaves will be back for another run. They also have a new head coach J.J. Reddick who will be coaching in the NBA for the first time.
With the cast complete, LeBron is in the director’s chair. Now all he has to do is that the cast members follow the script, something that will hopefully place the Lakers back on track.