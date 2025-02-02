NBA Rumors: LeBron James trade to the Warriors could be on the horizon?

NBA Rumors: A LeBron James trade to the Golden State Warriors is not that far-fetched after the Los Angeles Lakers' bold move for Luka Doncic.

In a move that will probably be remembered as the most surprising blockbuster trades in NBA history, the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Utah Jazz completed a multi-team deal that landed Luka Doncic in Los Angeles and Anthony Davis in Dallas. With just a few days remaining before the February 6 NBA Trade Deadline, there's reason to believe that the Lakers may not be done dealing.

After the Lakers made the bold move for Luka, which would indicate the franchise switching directions, you can't help but wonder if there could be another big trade on the horizon - one that could possibly involve LeBron James. There could be an argument made that LeBron may no longer fit the timeline of the new-look Lakers with Luka (a move that was made with the future in mind). If that is the case, perhaps there's a chance LeBron could be the next big-name Laker on the move.

If LeBron does ask for a trade, there's only one team that would make sense

I wouldn't say that LeBron is likely to ask for a trade away from the Lakers right now. I simply don't buy the narrative that LeBron was unaware of the trade the Lakers managed to pull off for Luka. The reporters can spew it all they want, but I don't believe that one of the most powerful players in the NBA and one of the most powerful agents in sports wasn't tipped off or at least informed.

Could LeBron be upset? Sure. But it's not like the Lakers made a seller move; they acquired one of the five best players in the NBA. In theory, Luka is an upgrade over AD. Fit aside, this is a great basketball move for the Lakers. But, if LeBron did get to a point where he did want a trade, there's only one team that would make sense for him - the Golden State Warriors.

The next few days should be interesting for Los Angeles. Scratch that; the next few hours should tell us a lot about what's truly going on behind the scenes with the Lakers. I don't envision the Lakers trading LeBron but if he was moved, it would have to be to Golden State. LeBron would get a chance to team up with Steph Curry and, theoretically, a couple more shots to win an NBA Championship.

Even though the argument could be made that his best shot to win a championship could very well come with the Lakers with Luka, I suppose a trade of LeBron can't be considered off the table heading into NBA Trade Deadline week.