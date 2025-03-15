New development could change everything for the Phoenix Suns this summer

If big changes are indeed on the horizon for the Phoenix Suns, it could largely depend on Bradley Beal.

Even if the Phoenix Suns find a way to back their way into the NBA Playoffs, which is looking more likely as the Dallas Mavericks continue to fade down the stretch, the expectation is that big changes will still be on the horizon for the team. Phoenix, even if they make the postseason, is largely expected to endure another disappointing end to their season.

For a second straight season, the team is going to vastly underperform with the big three of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker. As the speculation has continued to grow since the NBA Trade Deadline, changes are coming for Phoenix. KD has been at the center of all the smoke surrounding potential big offseason changes but if the Suns are going to successfully retool around Booker, you'd imagine that has to just be the tip of the iceberg heading into the offseason.

I'd argue that a key for a successful offseason for the Suns won't necessarily revolve around a KD trade. Instead, it will be determined by whether they'll be able to trade Beal this summer. Even though he does have a no-trade clause, some recent comments from Beal could give the franchise some hope about the possibility of an offseason deal.

"It is a different deal in the summer. Everything is kind of more laid out on the table. You got more options." Beal on the possibility of a trade

A Bradley Beal trade could open up so many opportunities for the Suns

While it would make sense for the Suns to move on from KD, it's a Beal trade that would open up so many more opportunities for Phoenix. Getting off from Beal's huge contract would give the Suns added financial flexibility that they currently don't have on the roster. Any move would likely cost the Suns, at the very least, a future first-round pick. However, the front office could see the value in that.

If the Suns genuinely want to quickly retool a contender around Booker, trading KD (if they still want to explore that) and Beal is the easiest way to do that. Of course, the returns will matter. However, the path forward for Phoenix is pretty clear. Whether they'll be able to accomplish either of these things remains to be seen.