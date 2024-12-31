NBA Rumors: Perfect big man trade deadline candidate may be off the market

NBA Rumors: An ideal big man trade deadline candidate may be off the market due to an untimely injury.

As the turn of the calendar finally arrives, we're now officially just a little over a month before the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline. Over the next few weeks, we're going to begin to learn more and more about what this year's trade seasons could offer. Over the last week, there have been two key trades that have taken place. First, the Golden State Warriors acquired Dennis Schroder, and then the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Dorian Finney-Smith.

Despite the two big moves, that could just be the tip of the trade deadline iceberg heading into the trade season. There are several other notable names that have been linked to trade rumors and over the next few weeks, at least a few of them could find themselves on the move. With the expectation that there could be a few centers on the move, one ideal big-name trade candidate could effectively be off the market because of a truly untimely injury.

A key injury to a big man NBA Trade candidate

Larry Nance Jr., who appeared to be one of the more premier big-name trade candidates ahead of the deadline, suffered a hand injury that is expected to keep him out indefinitely. With the trade deadline roughly a little more than a month away, it would be surprising to see him moved as he's likely to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Even though there was no guarantee that the Atlanta Hawks were going to move to part ways with Nance, he would've been considered a great trade deadline addition for many playoff contenders looking for depth and versatility in the frontcourt. In 15 games played so far this season for the Hawks, Nance was averaging 10 points and four rebounds on 59 percent shooting from the field and 52 percent shooting from 3-point range.

As several contenders scour the trade market for upgrades in the frontcourt, all points toward Nance being off the market for the time being. Could something potentially change on this front in the next few weeks? Perhaps. However, I do find it hard to believe that a team will want to take the gamble in trading for Nance without the confidence that he's going to be healthy down the road - especially considering he's an expiring contract after this season.