NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Starting-caliber centers Lakers can pursue via in-season trade
NBA Trade Rumors: There are 12 in-season trade targets that could help the Los Angeles Lakers find a new starting center.
It was a bit peculiar to see the Los Angeles Lakers operate extremely quietly during the offseason. There were no big additions to the roster over the summer and heading into the start of the regular season, the Lakers are returning essentially the same roster from a team that lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs at the hands of the Denver Nuggets.
However, if the recent reporting is accurate, the Lakers are seemingly desperate to upgrade one particular position. According to a recent report, the Lakers continue to scour the trade market in an attempt to find a starting center. Anthony Davis is more comfortable at the power forward position and it seems as if the Lakers are open to trading for a starting center to help appease AD.
As we inch closer to the start of the season, let's explore 12 potential in-season trade targets that could make sense for the Lakers.
Jonas Valanciunas, Washington Wizards
Throughout the offseason, Jonas Valanciunas has been a player consistently linked to the Los Angeles Lakers. On paper, he seems like a natural fit next to Anthony Davis. But after signing a free-agency deal with the Washington Wizards this summer, a path to the Lakers could be complicated.
Valanciunas is not eligible to be traded until December 15. If the Lakers are willing to wait that long, he could very much hit the trade block again before the deadline.