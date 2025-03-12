NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns' early asking price for Kevin Durant has been revealed

NBA Rumors: The Phoenix Suns are looking for a big return in exchange for Kevin Durant heading into the offseason.

The Phoenix Suns still have an outside chance to make the Play-In Tournament and could still theoretically play their way into the NBA Playoffs. However, it does seem as if it would take a huge miracle for this season not to be remembered as a huge disappointment for the franchise. Because of that, big changes could very well be on the horizon for the Suns. There's been much speculation that at the center of those potential changes is a potential trade of Kevin Durant.

The KD era in Phoenix has left much to be desired, and there's going to be an opportunity for both sides to move on from each other. KD has just one year remaining on his contract after this season, and after the Suns explored his trade market at the NBA Trade Deadline, a divorce between the two could make the most sense. Whether that will end up happening remains to be seen. However, there is certainly smoke surrounding the possibility of it.

The Phoenix Suns' initial asking price has been revealed

According to Suns reporter Duane Rankin, the initial asking price for KD from the Suns heading into the offseason will revolve around three first-round picks and a young player. This is not that all surprising of a development on the KD front, but it could price many of the suitors out of the market.

Considering that Mikal Bridges was traded for four first-round picks last offseason, the Suns should absolutely be asking for three (and a young player). However, if KD does want to play for a contender, there aren't going to be many contending teams that have three first-round picks to burn or that would be willing to put that on the table. That's where a trade of KD could get complicated over the next few months.

Nevertheless, I do believe this is a necessary starting point for the Suns as they prepare for the possibility of trade discussions. While I'm not sure it's a foregone conclusion that Phoenix is going to trade KD, they should have a plan in place in the event it does come to that. At least for me, that's exactly what this sounds like. If KD does end up hitting the trade market, at least to start, the asking price will be high.

If anything, the big question revolves around whether the Suns are going to be willing to lower their asking price over the course of the discussions. That's what could end up being the true key that determines whether KD is traded or not this offseason.