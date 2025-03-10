NBA Trades: 4 Realistic Kevin Durant trade offers that should interest the Suns

NBA Trades: Exploring 4 realistic trade offers that interested teams could make for Kevin Durant this offseason.

As the Phoenix Suns continue to spiral toward what will be remembered as a truly disappointing end to the season, it's safe to say that big changes are on the horizon. At the center of those changes is a likely trade of Kevin Durant. All signs seem to point to the Suns trading KD as a "when and where" and not an "if." With how unfruitful his tenure with the Suns has been, it might be the best outcome for both parties.

From what's been reported recently, there's a pretty strong market of "contenders" that are likely to be interested in KD. The Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, and possibly the Dallas Mavericks are all teams expected to express some interest in the All-Star forward. As we slowly inch closer to the offseason, we take a look at one realistic offer from each team that could end up piquing the interest of the Suns.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' offer for Kevin Durant

To start off the bidding war, if the Minnesota Timberwolves do revisit their previous trade interest in Kevin Durant, they could put together a quality offer that would revolve around Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and Rob Dillingham. To make the deal work, Randle would be opting into the final year of his contract with the team next season. At this point, it's pretty safe to assume that he will head into the offseason.

If the Wolves needed to, they could probably attempt to sweeten this offer by including a couple of second-round picks. I'm not sure how much that would help the Suns, but it could add a little incentive toward Phoenix making a deal. The hope would be that the Suns view the addition of Dillingham in this deal as a first-round pick and Randle as somewhat of an expiring contract. The Suns could also choose to flip Randle, as he's in the final year of his contract, if they wanted to. DiVincenzo is a good player on a bargain contract.

This is not a terrible offer that the Wolves could put together, but I find it hard to believe that this is going to compete with some of the other offers that the Suns could get if there is an all-out bidding war for KD heading into the offseason. If the Wolves are going to have any shot at pairing Anthony Edwards with KD, this is what a potential deal could look like.