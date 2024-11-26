NBA Rumors: Predicting 1 Aggressive trade each contender should consider making
At this point in the regular season, most teams haven't even got to the 20-game mark of the 2024-25 NBA campaign. Nevertheless, it's never too early to begin thinking about what moves could happen at the NBA Trade Deadline. In this article, we'll outline one aggressive move that each contender should consider making ahead of the trade deadline.
Before we get to our suggestions, it must be clear that we divided 11 possible contenders into three fringe contenders, three dark horse contenders, and then the five teams in the best position to emerge as true contenders through the first month-plus of the regular season. Let's begin with the fringe contenders, who could be described as a needle-moving trade deadline move away.
Fringe NBA contenders
Minnesota Timberwolves - A legit bench anchor
The Minnesota Timberwolves have struggled a bit to find their footing in the aftermath of the Karl-Anthony Towns trade. However, still with plenty of talent, there's reason to believe that Minnesota could be a bold trade deadline move away from making a move back up the Western Conference standings. In this highlighted trade, the Wolves would trade Leonard Miller, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and a few second-round picks in exchange for the high-scorer Cam Thomas and some guard depth in Shake Milton.
Dallas Mavericks - A backup offensive-minded guard
The Dallas Mavericks made the big splash of signing Klay Thompson during the offseason but they could still be in the market for some valuable depth in the backcourt. In this trade deadline move, the Mavs would take the training wheels off of Dereck Lively II because they'll have to use Daniel Gafford's contract (along with Quentin Grimes and a future first-round pick) to acquire veteran Bogdan Bogdanovic. This view could be the championship upgrade they need down the stretch.
Phoenix Suns - Trading wing for frontcourt depth
In what would be considered a pretty simple swap, I can't help but think that Royce O'Neale would be more valuable to the Orlando Magic than he is to the Phoenix Suns and that Goga Bitadze would work the same the other way around. The Magic would throw in two second-round picks to make this deal equal but there could be something here. I'm not sure if this is a trade both teams would jump at but it is at least intriguing of a thought.