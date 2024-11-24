NBA Rumors: If the Wolves make a deadline deal, it won't involve this newcomer
NBA Rumors: The Minnesota Timberwolves could end up making a trade at the deadline but if they do, it won't involve one of the team's newcomers.
It's been an inconsistent first 15 games of the regular season for the Minnesota Timberwolves. They may be over .500 at the moment but this is a team that leaves much to be desired, especially considering how dominant they looked through much of last year's regular season. To say the least, this team has struggled to hit its stride after trading Karl-Anthony Towns. And it could force the team into a potential trade deadline deal.
But if the Wolves do end up making a move with the intent to jump-start the team into the second half of the season, there's one player who is unlikely to be on the move. According to a recent report, the Wolves have "zero" interest in trading newcomer Donte DiVincenzo. Acquired as part of the KAT trade just before the start of training camp, it appears as if Minnesota wants to keep DiVincenzo on the roster - for now.
Donte DiVincenzo's slow start to the season
As has been the case for a few of the supporting players on this team, DiVincenzo has gotten off to a somewhat slow start to the season. Through the first month-plus of the regular season, DiVincenzo is averaging 10 points, three rebounds, and three assists on just 35 percent shooting from the field and 32 percent from 3-point range. But as one of the primary guards off the bench, it wouldn't make a whole lot of sense for the Wolves to part ways with him at the deadline. It would make even less sense considering that DiVincenzo is on an excellent contract.
Heading into the next few months of the season, the hope is that DiVincenzo will be able to bounce back from this slow start to the year. Interestingly enough, where the Wolves have regressed most this year is on the defensive end of the floor. Minnesota finished last year with the No. 1 ranked defensive rating in the regular season. They've dropped outside the top 10 through the first 15 games of this season.
More than anything, that drop has hurt the team the most. If they could emerge as an elite team on that end of the floor again, there's reason to believe that the Wolves will be able to make a run up the Western Conference standings. If that shift doesn't happen quickly, the Wolves may have to resort to a trade to shake things up. If they do, it's pretty clear it won't involve DiVincenzo.