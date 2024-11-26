NBA Rumors: Predicting 1 Aggressive trade each contender should consider making
Dark horse contenders
Denver Nuggets - Adding much-needed depth to the roster
In this potential move of the teams considered to be a "dark horse" contender, the Denver Nuggets could look to retool their supporting cast by trading Michael Porter Jr. Even though he continues to be a valuable force on the offensive end of the floor, this is a deal that could happen if the Nuggets want to add a couple of pieces that could end up paying off in a bigger way down the stretch.
Dorian Finney-Smith could give the team a much-needed boost on the defensive end while Cameron Johnson could do some of what the Nuggets have come to expect from MPJ offensively. If the Nuggets still strongly believe in their 1-2 punch of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, there's no reason why they shouldn't be open to such a move.
Orlando Magic - Finding a scoring option off the bench
The Orlando Magic appear to be a team on the right path as they look to take another step forward in their development in the Eastern Conference. However, I still believe the Magic could very much benefit from adding a consistent scorer off the bench in the backcourt. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has left a bit to be desired as an offseason acquisition and the Magic could look for another offensive-minded guard for depth.
One name that could make sense is Jordan Clarkson. As a player in desperate need of a fresh start, it's easy to see why he could be a potential target for Orlando. I'm not sure if Cole Anthony and two second-round picks would be enough to get a deal done but that does seem like a natural starting point for trade discussions.
Los Angeles Lakers - A move for Jonas Valanciunas
It's the worst-kept secret in the world that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add a starting-caliber center before the NBA Trade Deadline. And one of the primary names that the Lakers have been long linked to is Jonas Valanciunas. All the signs seem to be pointing toward Valanciunas hitting the trade block before the deadline. If it does happen, it would be surprising if the Lakers didn't at least make a call.
I do believe there's a pretty easy path toward the two sides agreeing to a deal. The Lakers could throw in a contract like Gabe Vincent along with a few second-round draft picks or one protected first-round pick. That should be enough for the Lakers to find their new starting center.